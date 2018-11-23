Fire sinks a 45-foot boat in Key West, and arson suspected

The Key West Police Department is investigating as arson a boat fire that completely destroyed and sank a 45-foot vessel docked at Sunset Marina.
Police originally were sent to the boat at the Barracuda Pier, 5555 College Rd., around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to respond to a domestic dispute and criminal mischief complaint. While there, the “boat ignited into flames,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Yimis Roman, 39, was arrested on a domestic battery count, accused of striking the boat’s owner, Elizabeth Krause. Crean said he is also likely facing arson charges. Krause, 35, lived on the vessel, according to Crean.
Roman is being held in Key West jail on $25,000 bond.
It wasn’t immediately clear how long firefighters battled the blaze and if nearby boats were evacuated.
The case is being investigated by Key West police and the city Fire Marshal. Salvage operations were ongoing Friday.
