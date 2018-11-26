Tourists busted racing rented Italian sports cars in the Keys

Two tourists were arrested Thanksgiving Day in the Keys after police say they clocked them racing down U.S. 1 in Marathon in a Ferrari and a Lamborghini at times reaching speeds up to 106 mph in a 45-mph zone.
The high-performance Italian sports cars were rentals, according to Deputy Shaun Lones’ Nov. 22 report, and the “sole purpose” of the race was “bragging rights,” he stated.
Xu Mengjie, 22, of Flushing, New York, and Zhen Yin, 20, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, were arrested on charges of reckless driving and unlawful racing. They were released Friday from county jail in Key West on a $50,000 bond each.
Lones noticed the cars when he was sitting in his patrol car at 65th Street around 6 p.m. Thursday. He estimated they were both heading southbound at 70 mph. He then turned on his radar to measure their speed and chased after them.
As he pursued the cars, they weaved in and out of traffic and accelerated to more than 100 mph, according to Lones’ report.
Mengjie and Yin finally stopped, and deputies ordered them into the Florida Highway Patrol station at 3380 Overseas Highway, where they were arrested.
