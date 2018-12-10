Local

While you may be feeling a little cold, here is the hot spot of the nation

By Gwen Filosa

December 10, 2018 12:05 PM

A new cold wave hits South Florida

Christmas is approaching, and so is a new cold wave. Temperatures will hit 53 Monday night. They will rise near the 70s before dipping back into the low 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will hit the 70s again on Thursday.
By
Up Next
Christmas is approaching, and so is a new cold wave. Temperatures will hit 53 Monday night. They will rise near the 70s before dipping back into the low 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will hit the 70s again on Thursday.
By

The Florida Keys have a not-so-humble brag to make: Key West is the warmest place in the United States right now, including Hawaii.

Jealous?

Keys locals consider 73 chilly, so many had to break out the scarves and that rare pair of socks tucked away in storage. But while much of America freezes, Keys residents and visitors were sitting pretty even under overcast skies and calls for rain.

At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Key West stood at 75 degrees, balmy and tropical when compared with the rest of the nation and even 3 degrees above Honolulu, the weather service said.

On Sunday, the hottest spots in the U.S. were Marathon and Pembroke Pines, both at 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Key West is in for a relative cold snap Monday night, with temperatures scheduled to drop to 64. The rest of South Florida will dip into the 50s.

Key West’s average yearly temperature is 77, the city’s home page notes.

Gwen Filosa

Gwen Filosa covers Key West and the Lower Florida Keys for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald and lives in Key West. She was part of the staff at the New Orleans Times-Picayune that in 2005 won two Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. She graduated from Indiana University.

  Comments  