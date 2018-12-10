While you may be feeling a little cold, here is the hot spot of the nation

The Florida Keys have a not-so-humble brag to make: Key West is the warmest place in the United States right now, including Hawaii.
Jealous?
Keys locals consider 73 chilly, so many had to break out the scarves and that rare pair of socks tucked away in storage. But while much of America freezes, Keys residents and visitors were sitting pretty even under overcast skies and calls for rain.
At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Key West stood at 75 degrees, balmy and tropical when compared with the rest of the nation and even 3 degrees above Honolulu, the weather service said.
On Sunday, the hottest spots in the U.S. were Marathon and Pembroke Pines, both at 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Key West is in for a relative cold snap Monday night, with temperatures scheduled to drop to 64. The rest of South Florida will dip into the 50s.
Key West’s average yearly temperature is 77, the city’s home page notes.
