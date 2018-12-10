Hair salon offers cocaine with cuts, Florida Keys cops say

A Key Largo salon owner was busted in an undercover sting operation last week selling cocaine out of his shop, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Robin Michel Bugallo, 30, sold an undercover informant an ounce of cocaine from inside the Magic 100 Unisex Hair Salon at mile marker 96.6 for $1,200, according to an arrest affidavit from the sheriff’s office’s narcotics unit.
The salon’s voicemail was full Monday when attempting to reach the business for comment.
Bugallo, from Homestead, is being held in county jail on a bond of $320,000 on cocaine trafficking charges.
According to the arrest report, the informant called Bugallo last Wednesday, Dec. 5, and ordered the cocaine. Bugallo told the informant to come to the salon and pick up the drugs, detectives wrote.
The informant bought two baggies of cocaine weighing 29.7 grams from Bugallo and brought them to detectives, who had the business under surveillance.
Detectives arrested Bugallo later that day.
Bugallo has a significant arrest history in the Keys, and had been sentenced to three years of probation just a day before his latest arrest after pleading no contest to cocaine possession. That charge stems from an August 2017 arrest where cops found 2.1 grams of cocaine inside a Mentos mints package in his car.
Bugallo was already serving three years probation after pleading no contest in February to credit card fraud. He was arrested in August 2015 after police say he used one of his hair salon customer’s credit card number to buy takeout, according to court documents.
