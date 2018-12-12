The dog that mauled a reporter is ‘dangerous,’ judge says. Owner given three options.

A dog that mauled a Miami Herald reporter last month must be removed from Monroe County, permanently confined or euthanized within the next 14 days, a judge has ruled.
The dog is a 3-year-old Presa Canario, also known as a Canary Mastiff, named Diesel, owned by Terry Wayne Moore, 45, of Key Largo. Initial reports had mistakenly identified the dog as a bull mastiff.
Moore was in court in Plantation Key on Tuesday for a hearing over the attack.
Monroe County Judge Sharon Hamilton declared the dog to be “dangerous” and a nuisance and gave Moore 14 days to decide the dog’s future.
Moore didn’t return a message left Tuesday.
Over the next 14 days, the dog has to be caged and if let out, kept on a leash and muzzled, the judge ruled.
Moore also must post signs on his property that the dog is dangerous and the dog must wear a tag that says the same, the judge said.
The dog also must be neutered.
On Nov. 27, Miami Herald reporter David Goodhue, who covers the Florida Keys, went to interview Moore and Sheri Moore, who run the Newport Boat Yard in Key Largo.
More than a year after Hurricane Irma slammed the island chain, the Moore family had reached out to Goodhue to tell their story of how they are still struggling to get repairs to their business.
Goodhue was still in his red Hyundai sedan when the dog attacked him. The dog tore at his nose and Goodhue had to be hospitalized and underwent surgeries after the attack.T
Said Goodhue: “The surgeries went well, and I’m feeling much better day by day. This was a horrible experience that I won’t soon forget. It shows you can never be too careful even on assignments that seem perfectly safe.”
