Search suspended for man who went overboard on a Carnival cruise ship

By Monique O. Madan

December 16, 2018 09:57 AM

After a 32- hour search, the Coast Guard has suspended a search for a missing man that went overboard a cruise ship, officials said.

The quest to find 26-year-old Thomas McElhany, who was a passenger on Carnival Victory, was halted at around 10:20 p.m. Saturday after he had plunged into the waters just south of Islamorada at around 5 a.m. the day before.

Air and water search teams covered about 2,100 square miles.

According to passengers on board the ship, Carnival security teams also conducted a room-by-room, floor-by-floor searches.

“Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make as first responders, and it is never made lightly,” said David Aldous, a Coast Guard search and rescue mission coordinator. “I have been in contact with members of Mr. McElhany’s family throughout our search efforts and know this is a very difficult and painful time for them.”

The Carnival Victory is stationed in Miami and departs for trips to the Bahamas, Caribbean and Cuba.

