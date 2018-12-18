An iguana walked into a power substation. Then there was a big zap

Do iguanas have nine lives?
One of Key West’s many iguanas clicked off the electricity on parts of the island for about 10 minutes on Monday — yet walked away seemingly unscathed.
Described by a Keys Energy Services official as “wayward,” the iguana wandered into the Key West Diesel Substation in Bahama Village and somehow caused a transmission line outage affecting 7,600 of the utility’s customers, starting at 1:36 p.m. Monday.
Customers lost power largely in the midtown and Old Town sections of the island. Power was restored to everyone by 1:46 p.m.
Although it got zapped by 69,000 volts of power, this iguana — unlike others in the past involved in power mishaps — lived to see another day.
“The iguana apparently walked away from the scene, non-worse for the wear,” Julio Torrado, director of human resources and communications for Keys Energy, said in a statement.
Iguanas are ubiquitous in South Florida. A year ago, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hired a trapper for the first time to focus on managing the population on public land in the Florida Keys.
The FWC also started holding workshops on management efforts to show homeowners how to work traps, protect yards and ward off the reptiles.
