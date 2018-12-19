Keys nonprofit worker groped 15-year-old girl, police say

A Key West man was arrested Tuesday after police said he admitted groping a 15-year-old girl while she was volunteering at a nonprofit.
Robert Murfee Shook, 28, was arrested on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious molestation and jailed at the Stock Island Detention Center.
He remained jailed Wednesday without bond. His arraignment is set for Jan. 3.
On Dec. 12, Shook was working at the MARC House nonprofit’s plant store, 1401 Seminary St., which during this time of the year also sells Christmas trees as a fundraiser, when he kissed the high school student and “held” her buttocks, according to the arrest report.
MARC stands for the Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens and serves adults with developmental disabilities.
The girl, who only knew Shook as “Murfee,” said he grabbed her twice and kissed her.
“She stated she was in shock, so she was not able to pull away or say stop,” wrote Officer Gustavo Medina.
Shook told police it happened the first time he met the girl and he hadn’t asked her how old she was, the arrest report stated. The two had exchanged numbers and the girl said it was for work purposes only.
He said he kissed her on the lips “and it wasn’t anything crazy,” and that he placed on hand on her buttocks, police said.
The girl told police Shook knew her age.
