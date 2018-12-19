Ex-dive shop worker accused of taking off with boss’s gear

A former Key Largo dive shop staffer was arrested on grand theft and fraud charges after his employer said he quit in 2017 and took off with more than $1,000 in scuba gear.
Jose Fernando Ricciarelli Aguilar, 40, was booked into county jail on Stock Island Tuesday. His bond information was not immediately available.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Aguilar worked at the Key Largo Dive Center at mile marker 100.6 until June 2017. While employed there, he special-ordered almost $1,300 worth of equipment to use on dive trips for work.
According to Linhardt, the shop allowed employees to wear the gear on the job as a means of promoting the brands that are on sale in the store. But, those items had to be paid in full before they’re allowed to leave the business property, Linhardt said.
Aguilar, who has since moved to Lauderhill, emailed his bosses saying he had the items, but has yet to pay for them, Linhardt said. The company filed charges and a Monroe County judge issued a warrant for his arrest.
It wasn’t immediately clear where Aguilar was when he was arrested.
