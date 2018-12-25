Post-Irma rebuilding program extends its deadline

The federally funded program offered through the state to help Hurricane Irma victims rebuild has extended its deadline.
Rebuild Florida, run by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, is now giving homeowners until March 29 to register.
In its first phase, $50 million is reserved for Monroe County homeowners to rebuild, repair or elevate their homes due to damage or destruction caused by Irma, which struck Sept. 10, 2017.
“This funding is a grant, not a loan,” said Cammy Clark, spokeswoman for Monroe County.
More than 950 households have registered for help in Monroe County. Of that number, more than one third have been issued applications to move forward in the process, the state DEO said.
Across the Keys, 1,179 homes were destroyed by Irma, while an additional 2,977 homes suffered major damage, according to the county.
To be eligible for the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program, homes must have suffered damage from Irma. The program is for households in low and moderate-income levels.
“For example, the income limit for a household of four people is $105,840,” Clark said.
More Monroe County income ranges can be found at www.monroecounty-fl.gov/rebuildflorida.
Priority goes to the most vulnerable households — those with people age 62 and over, with children under 18, with special needs and people displaced from Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands who are permanently resettling in Florida.
To register:
- Go online to www.RebuildFlorida.gov
- Call 844-833-1010
- Visit the Rebuild Florida center, 2796 Overseas Highway, in Marathon
- Visit a mobile bus. The evolving schedule is located on www.rebuildflorida.gov.
