Deadly Key West crash sends car through a restaurant parking lot and into a boat

A Clearwater driver was killed and his passenger injured after a single-car crash on North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West just after midnight Saturday.

The car was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when the driver lost control of it near the Fifth Street intersection, police said.

David W. Buckingham, 52, died before he could be airlifted to a Miami hospital, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean. The passenger, Monique Seekles, 55, was in critical but stable condition after the crash.

Once Buckingham lost control, the car continued moving through the parking lot at Kim’s Kuban, 2302 N. Roosevelt Blvd., and was stopped by crashing into a boat that was parked in front of a pawn shop, Crean said.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

Scene of the crash Google Maps

Key West is having one of its busiest times of the winter season, after Christmas and in advance of New Year’s Day, and traffic has been congested on the tiny island.

An impaired Ruskin woman caused a seven-car crash at the entrance to the island Friday morning, causing backups, police said.