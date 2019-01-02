They wanted ‘Tutu Tuesday’ in Key West. The city said no to the ballet skirt on streets.

Key West’s mayor has pulled her support to have a city proclamation deem every Tuesday in Key West a “Tutu Tuesday,” encouraging all to wear the small puffy skirts around town.
Mayor Teri Johnston yanked the proclamation from today’s city commission meeting agenda. She couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Christa Hunt, one of the three people behind the Key West Creative Collective, says Johnston called her Friday after hearing concerns from community members about the proclamation promoting for-profit interests.
Johnston encouraged the group to align itself with a Keys nonprofit or become one themselves, said Hunt, who is working with Mark Certonio and Barb Grob on the “Tutu Tuesdays” plan.
“My understanding was some people were afraid that we as a collective — Mark, Barb and I — were doing this as marketing and as a way to make money,” Hunt said.
“All we wanted to do was something for the city,” she said. “We’re hoping it will still go through. This for us has nothing to do with making a profit. We want to do fun community initiatives.”
For now, Hunt says the collective will continue to promote the idea while transforming itself into a nonprofit.
But as far as having the city endorse the project, which encourages local businesses to get involved by offering discounts to tutu wearers, that is off the table for now.
Tutus are already popular attire in Key West. A local mail carrier has been known to wear one on the job. And every Fantasy Fest, locals host a “Tutu Tuesday” party that draws thousands. Attendees must wear a tutu to enter.
