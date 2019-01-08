Coast Guard members’ next paycheck at risk over government shutdown

The Coast Guard, a division of Homeland Security, is affected by the partial government shutdown. The nearly 42,000 Coast Guard active-duty members are deemed essential and will have to work with or without pay. Here, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter like this was one of several the Coast Guard launched on Dec. 26 to search for a missing diver off Marathon in the Florida Keys. The search was called off Dec. 31. David Goodhue File photo FLKeysNews.com