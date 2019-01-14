He growled like a dog and rubbed glass in his face during rampage at resort, cops say

A man staying at the exclusive gated Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo growled like a dog and rubbed his face in broken glass on the floor while he fought with security guards and a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Monday morning, police say.
Parks Thornton Terry, 32, from St. Louis, Missouri, is being held in county jail with no bond information listed on felony battery on a law enforcement officer or first responder, felony fleeing and eluding police, felony resisting arrest and felony criminal mischief, as well as a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge.
According to a sheriff’s office arrest report, Terry was passed out in a red golf cart around 5 a.m. Monday morning when an Ocean Reef public safety officer woke him up and asked him to step out of the vehicle. Instead, he drove off, “weaving all over the road,” Deputy Brandon White wrote in his report.
White responded and said he saw Terry hold up his middle finger and yell “[expletive] you” to Ocean Reef public safety officers as they followed him. Terry then got out of the golf cart and ran to his mother’s house on South Harbor Drive, where he locked himself inside, according to White’s report.
James Faktor, a public safety officer, walked inside the house through an unlocked side door, and Terry began attacking him, White stated. White saw the attack from a window and tried to kick the front door down, but Terry’s mother, Martha Wolfner, 63, “utilized her body against the door and held it locked,” while her son from the floor, pressed his feet on it, holding it shut.
White smashed out a window with his baton and tried reaching inside to unlock the door, but “Wolfner held the door locked and Parks charged the door,” White wrote.
He then smashed out another window closer to the door, but again, “Wolfner held the door locked and refused to let me in to help Faktor,” White stated.
Another public safety officer yelled to White that the side door was open. The deputy and several public safety officers ran in to help Faktor. White stated he used his stun gun on Terry several times. Terry grabbed the stun gun and yelled at White to “[expletive] stop.” White, Faktor and three other public safety officers pulled Terry to the ground to try cuffing him.
According to White, Terry “growled like a dog” and “kept rubbing his face in the broken glass on the floor.”
White and a backup deputy finally cuffed Terry, but he fought them as they put him inside a patrol car. Once inside, he kicked the back door, breaking part of the door handle and the window switch, White stated.
As White drove him to the sheriff’s office substation on Plantation Key, Terry repeatedly yelled obscenities and cried “out to God for help,” the deputy stated. White wrote that the smell of alcohol “coming from Parks seemed to fill my whole car.” Terry refused to submit to a breath test to measure his alcohol content.
Deputies took him to Mariners Hospital to get his shoulder, which he said was dislocated, checked out, before taking him to jail.
Wolfner, who could not be reached for comment, has not been arrested.
