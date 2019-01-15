IRS says he filed bogus tax returns for his clients, saving them thousands of dollars

A Marathon tax preparer is expected to plead guilty this week on two of the 20 counts he has been charged with related to helping clients prepare false tax returns.
A federal grand jury indicted Pedro C. Rodriguez, 52, in August on aiding and assisting the preparation of false tax returns. Internal Revenue Service agents arrested him in October, and he pleaded not guilty at his Nov. 2 arraignment.
Rodriguez was potentially facing a 60-year prison sentence if the case went to trial. Each count carries with it a maximum of three years in prison.
His change-of-plea hearing is scheduled in Miami federal court Thursday afternoon, his lawyer, Dennis Kainen said in an email Tuesday. Kainen also confirmed Rodriguez is pleading to two counts.h
“There will be a plea agreement filed at the change of plea [hearing] indicating that at sentencing the government will dismiss the remaining counts (18),” Kainen wrote in an email.
Rodriguez, who owns JC Mar Services in Marathon, filed the returns in question between February 2013 and April 2017, according to the indictment.
The charging document states Rodriguez filled out Form 1040 and 1040A documents falsely representing his clients were entitled to receive thousands of dollars in tax credits and deductions.
It’s not clear from the indictment if any of the five clients whose initials are listed were aware Rodriguez was filing false information. Neither the IRS nor the U.S. Attorney’s Office have released details about what led to his arrest.
