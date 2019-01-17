A pharmacy worker grabbed the drugstore pain pills — for herself, cops say

A Keys pharmacy technician who works at Walgreens on Big Pine Key was jailed Tuesday after police said she dipped into her workplace’s stash of pain medication.
Jennifer Forehand, 40, of Key West, was arrested on a charge of felony grand theft of a controlled substance after security cameras captured her grabbing pills and dropping them in the front pocket of her work uniform.
“They were Percocets,” Forehand told police, according to the arrest report, which accused her of stealing 18 pills. Percocet is a narcotic pain medication that contains oxycodone and acetaminophen.
The Walgreens manager said the drug store uses a pill counting system and he recently noticed some were missing.
Forehand said they were for personal use, when asked by police if she sold them.
She was arrested at the Walgreens, 30351 Overseas Highway, in the theft that police said happened the morning of Jan. 10.
Forehand started working at the Walgreens in early December as a pharmacy technician, which is not the same as a licensed pharmacist.
Technicians don’t have to register with the state and are allowed to handle medication by counting out pills needed to fill prescriptions.
A Walgreens security worker told police that Forehand had stolen five more pills on Jan. 13 but she returned them when questioned about missing pills, according to the report.
