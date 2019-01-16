He was already in jail. A home security camera led to more charges

A Marathon man already in jail on burglary charges had more tacked on after he was seen on a home security camera video taking a package from the front of a house on Christmas day, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Terrell Jamal Allen, 29, is in county jail on Stock Island on a total bond of $77,000 on grand theft and burglary charges, as well as a charge for not registering as a convicted felon when he moved to the Keys.
A woman recently viewed her security camera footage from Dec. 25 after receiving a notice from Amazon that a package that she never received was delivered that day. Footage shows a man police now say is Allen knocking on her door on Ibis Lane and then picking up the package, said Adam Linhardt, the sheriff’s office spokesman.
He’s then seen opening the box and taking what police say is $364.80 worth of clothing, according to Linhardt.
Detective Trevor Wirth looked at the footage and recognized Allen as the same man deputies arrested on Dec. 25 on charges of burglarizing another home, which was also caught on a security camera, Linhardt said.
Allen moved to the Keys after being released from state prison, where he served almost a year on charges including child abuse, trafficking in stolen property and credit card fraud, Linhardt said.
Comments