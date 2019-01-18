He told police a prostitute and her pimp attacked him. Now he’s the one in trouble

A Key West man who three months ago told police he spent $900 on sex with a prostitute only to get attacked by her is now facing a charge of solicitation in that case.
Michael Terry Borovik, 48, was arrested Jan. 17 on the misdemeanor charge. In October he reported to police he was attacked by the prostitute and her pimp, who were arrested on home invasion charges.
At the time, asked why Borovik wasn’t arrested for hiring a prostitute, police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said officers have discretion in making arrests and chose to pursue the more severe crime.
Whitney Nicole Mullins, 25, and Jason Robinson, 35, both of Deltona, were arrested on charges of home invasion with a weapon and false imprisonment for the Oct. 7 attack in the 800 block of White Street.
Borovik told police he had searched online for an escort service and located a woman named Ginger on a website for “Secret Benefits.” He ordered the escort, who charged him $300 per hour.
But in the end, Ginger — Mullins — and Robinson, identified in the police report as her pimp, shut him in a closet and ransacked his home, stealing about $1,400 worth of items, including a vodka bottle filled with coins, according to the report.
Police arrived at Borovik’s White Street home to find him with a swollen face and a bleeding nose.
The police report on the October incident was updated Jan. 16 with a statement added that officers now have probable cause to arrest Borovik for solicitation.
Borovik was jailed but released about one hour after his arrest, having posted a $4,500 bond.
Mullins and Robinson remain locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center. Her bond is $287,000 while his is $362,500.
Comments