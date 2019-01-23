Dog dies in Key Largo house fire

A pet dog was killed in a mobile home fire Wednesday morning.
No people were home at the time of the fire on Avenue B, off the bay side of U.S. 1 at mile marker 101, said Chief Don Bock of the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department.
The dog was found under furniture inside the home, Bock said.
The Key Largo department knocked the fire down quickly with the help of units from Monroe County Fire Rescue and Islamorada Fire Rescue, Bock said. It started around 10:30 a.m.
Fire marshals with the state and county are investigating the cause of the blaze, Bock said.
