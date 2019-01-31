Florida Keys school evacuated due to carbon monoxide fumes

Sugarloaf Elementary School in the Lower Florida Keys was partially evacuated Thursday morning because of a “excessive levels of carbon monoxide” coming from the cafeteria, according to the Monroe County School District.
Children from the kindergarten-through-eighth grade school off mile marker 19 were evacuated from the cafeteria shortly before 9 a.m., according to a message on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page. No children were injured.
Lynsey Saunders, public information officer for the district, said in a statement that “the cause of the problem was improper use of kitchen ventilation equipment.”
“A few cafeteria workers were treated at the scene and released,” Saunders said.
Monroe County Fire Rescue investigated the incident.
Saunders said the district notified parents of the evacuation through a school “mass communications” app. The students ate lunch in their classrooms Thursday, but firefighters have since determined the cafeteria is safe.
“The cafeteria and kitchen have since been cleared for continued use and all educational programming at the school has returned to normal,” Saunders said.
