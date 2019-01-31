Deputies, DEA agents raid a Key Largo home and accuse woman of dealing cocaine

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies, along with state law enforcement agents and agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raided a Key Largo woman’s home early Thursday morning and arrested her on multiple counts of dealing cocaine.
Law enforcement never found the big haul of cocaine they were looking for when they served the search warrant around 5:30 a.m. But they did find a digital scale they say is typically used for measuring drugs, packages of plastic bags, and multiple bowls and plates in the house that contained cocaine residue, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report.
They also found .5 grams of cocaine hidden underneath a bedroom dresser, the report states.
Magdalena Soutelo Rodriguez, 50, was arrested on five counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell. She remains in county jail on Plantation Key, with no bond information immediately available.
Deputies and agents “mechanically breached” the front door to her Bahama Avenue home after banging on the door several times and announcing they were there to conduct a search warrant, according to the report.
Before the search, Rodriguez told agents there were no drugs in the house, but she told them they would find the scale and the small plastic bags, which she only found after cleaning out her closet, according to the report.
Cops say they also found almost 5 grams of marijuana inside the bedroom belonging to Rodriguez’s adult son. They called him and he said it was his, but it was old and “he must have forgotten it there,” deputies wrote in the affidavit. The son was not arrested.
