Miami-based Coast Guard crew stops 200-pound cocaine haul off Puerto Rico

Four seized bales comprising 200 pounds of cocaine with estimated wholesale value of $3 million dollars sit aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell Jan. 30, 2019, after the interdiction of a drug-smuggling speed boat off the coast of Arecibo, Puerto Rico Jan. 29, 2019. The crew of the Norvell also apprehended four men suspected of smuggling the drugs. Ricardo Castrodad/U.S. Coast Guard