A meteorite was seen flying over the Keys. Then it struck western Cuba

A meteorite that eventually landed in Cuba Friday afternoon was spotted flying over the Florida Keys, according to the National Weather Service in Key West.
The reports began coming in around 1 p.m., said Sandy Delgado, a weather service meteorologist in Key West. The calls came from between north of Marathon in the Middle Keys and Islamorada in the Upper Keys, Delgado said.
The meteorite struck western Cuba near the town of Vinales in the province of Pinar del Rio. Several explosions were felt there, according to local press reports. So far, no deaths or injuries have been reported.
“About 1:15 p.m., we felt a big bang, and we went out into the street. Since then, people have not stopped asking questions, but we have not heard any official information about what happened,” said Dagoberto Valdes, director of the Coexistence Studies Center, based in the provincial capital, at 2 p.m.
“A bomb? A plane? A landslide? No one knew for sure what was happening. The telephone lines collapsed. There was silence and worry after the din. Minutes later came the first signs of what happened: Three explosions were heard, there was a ‘fireball,’ the walls rumbled, some glass broke and the vast majority of the population went out in terror to the streets,” wrote Guerrillero, the local newspaper.
Guerrillero published some images of the ball of light that could be seen in the sky over Pinar del Rio while the meteorite descended.
