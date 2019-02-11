Local

Georgia sex offender fugitive caught hiding in Florida Keys

By David Goodhue

February 11, 2019 06:58 PM

A Georgia man who violated his probation for child molestation by leaving his hometown was caught hiding out in the Lower Florida Keys over the weekend.

His arrest Saturday marks the fourth out-of-state fugitive arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in as many days.

William Sabec, 29, was arrested on two warrants from two different county judges in Georgia. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies Saturday arrested him at a bar on Big Pine Key, about 30 miles north of Key West.

His arrest report was heavily redacted, so it is unclear how long he’s been in the Keys, nor were the details of his arrest provided.

One warrant was issued on Jan. 30 from Catoosa County for not registering as a convicted sex offender. On Jan. 31, a judge in Walker County issued a warrant on a child molestation charge.

Sabec was convicted on two counts of child molestation in May 2014, according to Walker County court records. Police say he exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy a year earlier, according to local news reports.

Sabec is listed as an “absconder” on the Georgia Bureau of Investigations sex offender registry list.

