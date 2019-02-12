Florida Keys news is on the air

Get a taste of the news in the Florida Keys by listening to reporter Gwen Filosa’s broadcast on Island 106.9 FM in Key West.
Florida Keys news on the air
Monroe County’s sheriff said during a radio interview that the Upper Florida Keys marina fire that destroyed two large boats was likely arson and attempted insurance fraud. One of the men suspected of setting the blaze is in critical condition.
