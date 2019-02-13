Army soldiers are still hospitalized the day after a skydiving accident in Homestead

Two U.S. Army soldiers remain in critical condition and another is still seriously injured following a parachute accident during a training exercise over Homestead Air Reserve Base early Tuesday morning.
The soldiers are members of the Army’s Golden Knights parachute demonstration team. They were performing a night training jump around 4 a.m. when something went wrong. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took them to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they remained Wednesday afternoon, said Sgt 1st Class Robert Dodge, spokesman for Army Recruiting Command.
No details about what happened have been released, and the Army has not released the soldiers’ names. This is the first serious accident the Golden Knights have been involved in since a team member, Sgt. 1st Class Corey Hood, was killed after he collided with a Navy jumper in midair during the Chicago Air and Water Show in August 2015, according to the Army Times.
The Golden Knights are based in Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina, but they spend their winter in Homestead. They can be seen performing during events like college bowl games, professional sporting events, parades and air shows.
The team also takes people such as politicians, celebrities, journalists and teachers on tandem jumps as high as 14,000 feet, where they free fall for about a minute at around 120 mph before the parachute opens.
