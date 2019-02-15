Local

Man’s body found on Southwest Miami-Dade road Friday morning

By David Goodhue

February 15, 2019 10:28 AM

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found lying on a southwest Miami-Dade County road early Friday morning.

The body was found on SW 248th Street, rural road flanked by corn fields with a canal running down the middle of it that leads to the Black Point Park and Marina, as well as the South Dade Landfill.

Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesman with the Miami-Dade Police Department, said 911 dispatchers received a call about the body a little after 4 a.m.

The cause of death is “pending the Medical Examiner’s report,” Colome said. Police also did not release any physical description of the man, including how old he may be.

