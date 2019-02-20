Local

Visitor dies after car hits tree in Keys. But the impact may not have been the cause

By David Goodhue

February 20, 2019 12:46 PM

A Nebraska man died early Wednesday morning after his car crashed into a tree on Sombrero Beach Road in the Florida Keys.

The impact may not be the cause of his death, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 64-year-old man, who the FHP has not named pending notification of his family, “possibly suffered a medical emergency” before his 1999 Jeep Cherokee struck the tree, the FHP said.

He was traveling north from the access driveway of the Publix Super Market at 5407 Overseas Highway when his car crossed Sombrero Beach Road, in the Middle Keys city of Marathon, and hit the tree.

Medics took the man to Fishermen’s Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the FHP.

