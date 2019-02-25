Local

On the air: Reporter Gwen Filosa covers building-permit issues in the Florida Keys

By Gwen Filosa

February 25, 2019

Get a taste of news in the Florida Keys by listening to Monday’s Island 106.9 FM newscast with Gwen Filosa.

Stories include Monroe County facing lawsuits in 2023 when the Keys stop issuing building permits and a look at Sunday’s Oscar winners.

Gwen Filosa

Gwen Filosa covers Key West and the Lower Florida Keys for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald and lives in Key West. She was part of the staff at the New Orleans Times-Picayune that in 2005 won two Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. She graduated from Indiana University.

