On the air: Reporter Gwen Filosa covers building-permit issues in the Florida Keys

Get a taste of news in the Florida Keys by listening to Monday’s Island 106.9 FM newscast with Gwen Filosa.
Stories include Monroe County facing lawsuits in 2023 when the Keys stop issuing building permits and a look at Sunday’s Oscar winners.
A Florida Keys man is in critical condition in a Miami hospital following a motorcycle crash in Islamorada. Traffic was heavy in the area due to the annual Nautical Flea Market, and the man was reportedly trying to pass cars ahead of him.
