Emergency at Florida Keys school after kids ingest drugs

By David Goodhue

February 27, 2019 11:36 AM

First responders rushed to Marathon High School Wednesday morning, Feb. 27, 2018, after three students ingested prescription drugs.
A student at Marathon High School in the Middle Florida Keys was taken to the hospital after the teen and two other students ingested some sort of prescription drug, the school district announced Wednesday morning.

The other two students were turned over to their parents, Lynsey Saunders, Monroe County school district spokeswoman, said in a statement. The condition of the hospitalized child was not immediately known.

The district did not name the drug the children took. One of students was prescribed the medication.

The incident sparked concern among parents on Wednesday when rumors began circulating the emergency medical response was due to a shooter. But Lynsey emphasized in her statement that was not the case.

“The emergency was not shooter related,” she said.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

