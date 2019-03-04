Local

‘Roller-coaster’ weather will make South Florida sweat before a big change

By Miami Herald Staff Report

March 04, 2019 07:32 AM

Ready for a little weather whiplash?

Forecasters say Monday’s high temperature will be in the mid- to upper 80s, and feel like it’s in the 90s.

At night and into Tuesday morning, your thin Miami blood may feel a little chill as it dips to around 70.

“We’re on a roller-coaster ride of temperatures,” said CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a low chance of rain.

Tuesday’s high will be back in the mid-80s, and then ...

It will get even colder at night and into Wednesday morning as low temperatures dip into the 50s and 60s in South Florida.

Even Wednesday’s high temperature in the Keys isn’t expected to get much past 70, according to the National Weather Service, making it the coldest day since Jan. 29.

