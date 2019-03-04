He got away from a deputy — and then he tailgated a federal agent, cops say

A Sunny Isles Beach biker who had eluded a Monroe sheriff’s patrol car decided to tailgate another car.
Bad news for him: It was an unmarked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle.
The agent turned on his flashing lights to pull over Oscar Diaz-Villa, but he kept going, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report. He finally stopped around mile marker 74 after the agent ordered him to halt through his public address system.
Diaz-Villa was reportedly speeding and illegally passing traffic since he entered the Keys around 8 p.m. Saturday. A witness told deputies that Diaz-Villa passed his car in the shoulder of U.S. 1 at mile marker 110.
Deputy Joel Rios saw the motorcycle speeding south around mile marker 81 in Islamorada passing cars in the center turning lane, he wrote in his report.
Rios turned on his flashing lights and pursued Diaz-Villa, but the motorcycle was too fast.
“As my patrol car approached 80 mph, the motorcycle was still continuing to add distance between he and myself,” Rios stated.
Rios put put out a call to be on the lookout for the motorcycle. He received a call on the radio shortly after from the Border Patrol agent saying the biker was right behind him and tailgating him.
Diaz-Villa, who had a woman passenger on the back of the bike, initially told deputies he only had a Colombia driver’s license. Deputies checked, however, and discovered he had a Florida’s license that was suspended since 2013.
More bad news for Diaz-Villa, according to Rios’ report: The Border Patrol agent had his service dog in the car, and the animal smelled what turned out to be 1.3 grams of marijuana in a compartment of the motorcycle.
Diaz-Villa is in Monroe County jail on a $105,000 bond on a felony charge of fleeing and eluding police and misdemeanor marijuana possession, operating a motor vehicle without a license, driving with a suspended license and giving false information to police.
