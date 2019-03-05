Broken sewage line slows traffic in Upper Florida Keys

A sewage line broke between Islamorada and Key Largo in the Upper Florida Keys Tuesday morning, causing a partial lane closure on U.S. 1 and prompting authorities to ask for voluntary water conservation by residents.
The 20-foot section of pipe broke at mile marker 92.5 around 10 a.m., according to a press release from the Village of Islamorada.
The line transmits wastewater from the village to the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District’s facility at mile marker 101.5. Repairs were estimated to be completed by 10 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the press release.
Northbound traffic on U.S. 1 was reduced to one lane in the area of the broken pipe, causing some delays.
“Wastewater utility workers are addressing the sewer system infrastructure and there are no threats of wastewater spills at any of the facilities,” the press release said.
In the meantime, village officials are urging residents to reduce the amount of water they use, especially for washing clothes and taking showers, until the repairs are complete.
“This includes residents of Plantation Key, Windley Key, Upper Matecumbe Key and Lower Matecumbe Key,” according to the statement.
