Power goes out at homes and businesses from the Lower Keys to Key West

From Big Torch and Little Torch Keys to Key West, power went out at homes and businesses Friday afternoon.
Florida Keys Energy Services said in a Facebook post around 4:30 p.m. that the cause is a “fault in the Big Pine Key substation.”
“As crews work to identify the cause and restore us to mainland power, local generation is being run to restore power to affected customers,” the post said.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many customers were affected.
While the electricity is out, customers also won’t be able to contact Keys Energy Service’s headquarters, according to the post.
“To further compound matters, the generator that services KEYS main administration building is down for maintenance,” the message says. “Any attempt to call KEYS will be unsuccessful.”
The utility has been updating customers on its Facebook page.
