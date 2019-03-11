Local

Active shooter drill to take over Key West ferry terminal

By David Goodhue

March 11, 2019 01:36 PM

If you’re in Key West Thursday and notice a lot of commotion near the ferry terminal, don’t be alarmed.

It’s only a drill.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Keys Maritime Security Committee have scheduled an active shooter exercise with members of various law enforcement agencies, fire departments and other agencies.

“The primary purpose of the exercise is to test agencies response policies, plans and procedures to an active shooter incident within the maritime domain,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The drill will be at the Key West Ferry Terminal, 100 Grinnell St.. It’s scheduled from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

About 100 people are expected to take part.

