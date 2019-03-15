He left after being evicted. But, not before taking $30K from his landlord

A Marathon man about to be evicted left the Keys, but not without taking his landlord’s tips he earned from his charter fishing clients, Florida Keys police say.
Matthew Jacob Jensen, 30, did as he was told Dec. 1 and left the room he rented on Yellowtail Drive because he did not pay his October and November rent. But when landlord David Coroboslero returned home later that day, he noticed the lock on his bedroom door was tampered with and his room was ransacked, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
What’s worse, the utility box where he kept his tips was open and six envelopes, each containing $5,000, were gone. He walked to Jensen’s room and found the envelopes under his bed, all empty save for one that contained $90, Deputy Forrest Edwards wrote in his report.
Police in Nevada arrested Jensen on a Monroe County warrant and he was returned to the Keys and booked into jail Friday on a total bond of $105,000, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Details of his arrest in Nevada were not immediately available, Linhardt said.
Jensen faces burglary, larceny as well as criminal mischief charges.
