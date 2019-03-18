Coast Guard rescues a woman who injured her back on a boat off the Keys

A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a woman who suffered a back injury after falling on a boat off Islamorada.
The 66-year-old woman, who was not named by the Coast Guard, was on board a 26-foot research vessel called the Irgo when she fell. The Irgo crew called the Coast Guard using VHF radio channel 16 about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to agency.
The vessel was about two miles off shore.
A 33-foot patrol boat from Coast Guard Station Islamorada arrived within five minutes and brought the woman to shore, where local medics were waiting to take her to the hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.
Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Steidell, operations petty officer at Station Islamorada, said in a statement that the incident highlights the importance of having safety equipment on board vessels, including VHF radios.
“Having the proper safety and communications equipment can play a major factor in the success of our missions,” Steidell said.
