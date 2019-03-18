Florida Keys man crushed to death by his own car

A Big Pine Key man was crushed to death by the car he was working on Sunday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Amer Izzo Yasin, 38, was found dead underneath his 2013 Hyundai Genesis by his roommate around 5:25 p.m., said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
The car was lifted by mechanical jacks, which appeared to have fallen, Linhardt said.
The roommate told police he tried to remove Yasin from underneath the car when he arrived back at their Geranium Drive home, but he was unable to free him.
Monroe County Fire-Rescue medics pronounced Yasin dead at the scene, Linhardt said. Police do not suspect foul play.
Comments