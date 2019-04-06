Florida Keys high school student wins Seven Mile Bridge Run

A portion of the field of 1,500 participants begins the trek to the highest point over the Florida Keys Overseas Highway’s longest span during the Seven Mile Bridge Run Saturday, April 6, 2019, near Marathon. The event features entrants running a course over the convergence of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico and helps to raise funds for local youth athletic programs.

Jonathan Pitchford, a 16-year-old student at Marathon High School, won the overall men’s division in the 38th Seven Mile Bridge Run in the Florida Keys Saturday morning.

Pitchford finished the race over the iconic Keys span in 39 minutes. It was his third time competing in the race.

Laura DiBella, 40, of Fernandina Beach, won the women’s division with a time of 44 minutes and 30 seconds, according to the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, which documents the race and takes photos. This was her sixth time running the race and her fifth either winning or placing, according to Andy Newman with the TDC.

This year’s race had 1,500 competitors.

Coming in second place for the men’s division was Dylan Siska, 41, of West Palm Beach with a time of 39 minutes and 27 seconds, followed by Collin Wainwright, 23, from Chester, Pennsylvania, with a time of 39 minutes and 39 seconds.

Sara Gomez, 38, from Boca Raton, came in second place in the women’s division, with a time of 45 minutes and 11 seconds. Coming in third was Stephanie Reinhold, 33, from Miami, who ran the race in 48 minutes and 12 seconds.

Runners from around the world try to compete in the Seven Mile Bridge Run every year, but registering for the race is difficult. It is online, and typically fills up minutes after it opens in February.