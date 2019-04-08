Coast Guard stops 11 Cuban migrants at sea near Florida Keys

The Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yared took 11 Cuban migrants to the Bahamas Friday, April 5, 2019, who were stopped near Cay Sal.

The U.S. Coast Guard stopped 11 Cuban migrants at sea at sea as they were nearing the Florida Keys.

The Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo intercepted the men’s boat Friday 24 miles east of the uninhabited Bahamian island of Cay Sal, which is in between Key West and Cuba.

Cuban border officials called Coast Guard Sector Key West to report “an illegal vessel departed with an unknown number of passengers aboard,” according to a Coast Guard statement.

A crew from another cutter, the Robert Yared, transferred the men to Bahamian authorities, who will send them back to Cuba, the press release states.





Both the Robert Yared and Isaac Mayo are home-ported in Key West.