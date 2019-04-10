Two Keys elementary school students in hospital after teen gave them Xanax, deputies say

Two elementary school students in the Florida Keys were taken to the hospital Wednesday, April 10, 2019, after ingesting prescription drugs. Miami Herald

A 14-year-old boy is in police custody in the Florida Keys after two other students at Key Largo School took prescription drugs and were sent to the hospital Wednesday.

The students, two boys aged 13 and 14, are in stable condition in Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, said Adam Linhardt, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. The pills they took were the anti-anxiety medication Xanax, Linhardt said. Xanax is a powerful drug that acts on the brain and central nervous system and is addictive.

The boy who police say gave the other students the drugs is being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice on felony drug distribution.

“The State Attorney’s Office will decide how to proceed in the criminal manner,” Linhardt said in a statement.

Someone from the school called 911 at 12:08 p.m. after one of the students became ill. Soon after, the other boy became sick, Linhardt said.





Police found a bag with 20 to 25 Xanax pills at the school, he said.

Deputies are investigating how the boy, whom they have not named, came into possession of the drugs.

The Monroe County School District released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying the parents of all the children involved have been notified and the district “will continue to work with law enforcement to assess the incident.”