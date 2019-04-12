Local

Coast Guard stops 33 migrants from Haiti. Packages of marijuana were floating nearby.

A migrant vessel is shown in the Caribbean after an interdiction in April 2019. The Coast Guard Cutter Spencer crew transferred 33 Haitian nationals back to their home of origin on April 12 after stopping their 25-foot motor vessel on April 10.
A migrant vessel is shown in the Caribbean after an interdiction in April 2019. The Coast Guard Cutter Spencer crew transferred 33 Haitian nationals back to their home of origin on April 12 after stopping their 25-foot motor vessel on April 10. U.S. Coast Guard photo

The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 33 people from Haiti Friday who had been stopped at sea heading for South Florida earlier this week.

The 27 men and six women were in a 25-foot “overloaded” motorboat about 35 miles northeast of Tortuga, Haiti, according to a Coast Guard press release.

The Coast Guard Cutter Spencer launched a patrol boat to intercept the migrants’ vessel. Before they reached it, they picked up six “softball-sized” packages of marijuana floating about 100 yards away from the boat.

After boarding the boat, the Coast Guard crew found three more packages of marijuana and a package of amphetamines, according to the press release.

The migrants were taken on board the Spencer, and the Coast Guard destroyed the boat “as a hazard to navigation,” the press release states.

Turks and Caicos police have launched a search operation for Haitian migrants after a twin-engine outboard boat smuggling migrants sinks off the island of West Caicos in the British dependent territory.

By

  Comments  

Read Next

A Key West High School student was found with a gun on campus

Local

A Key West High School student was found with a gun on campus

A Key West High School student was found with a gun on Friday, according to the Monroe County School District. It’s the second criminal incident to happen at a Monroe public school this week.

KEEP READING
MORE LOCAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Advertising
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service