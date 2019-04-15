Man shouts ‘Kill me!’ at Key West airport and says he has a gun. He didn’t

Police took a man into custody at the Key West International Airport on Saturday, April 13, 2019, after he yelled that he had a gun. He wasn’t armed. File photo

A 30-year-old Arizona man at Key West International Airport was taken into police custody at gunpoint after he said he had a gun, the Monroe Sheriff’s Office said Monday.





““I have a gun, I have a gun!” shouted Christian Jesus Contreras of Mesa, Arizona, at about 4:17 p.m. Saturday at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, deputies said. “Just shoot me! Kill me!”

Contreras wasn’t armed and was taken to a secure mental health center.

“The man was quickly taken into protective care custody,” said Adam Linhardt, the sheriff’s spokesman. “There were no injuries reported.”

Two deputies were in an office directly adjacent to the TSA checkpoint when they heard a man call out that he had a gun.

Then they heard someone yell, “Breach!” which means someone has gone through the checkpoint without permission.

Deputies arrived to the checkpoint with their guns drawn, Linhardt said.

“The man continued to say he had a gun and continued to state he wanted police to shoot and kill him,” he said.

Contreras had a cellphone in his right hand but deputies couldn’t see his left hand.

Contreras did not obey commands to get on the ground but did lower the cellphone and deputies continued walking toward him with their guns drawn until they were close enough to put him on the ground.

Contreras was taken to a secure mental health facility without further incident. The checkpoint was reopened about 20 minutes after the man was taken into protective care custody.

The Monroe Sheriff’s Office notified the FBI and that agency is investigating the incident, Linhardt said.