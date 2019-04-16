Did you win the lottery? Here’s what to do next Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you!

A Key Largo woman won the $3 million jackpot in last month’s drawing of the Florida Lottery.

Maria Parada, 59, bought her winning ticket at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on the bay side of U.S. 1 at mile marker 105.5, according to a statement released by the Florida Lotto Tuesday.

Parada could not be immediately reached for comment. The Florida Lotto does not make winners’ contact information public.

She chose to receive her winnings in a lump-sum payment of $2,022,343, said Florida Lotto spokeswoman Lizeth George.

Retailers who sell winning tickets receive bonuses from Florida Lotto. In this instance, the Winn-Dixie Key Largo store will receive $20,000, George said. A Winn-Dixie spokesman did not immediately respond to phone and emailed questions about how the money will be used and whether the clerk who sold the ticket will receive some of it.

The next Florida Lotto drawing is Wednesday, and the jackpot is $6 million.

Since 1988, the Florida Lotto has paid out more than $61.2 billion in prizes and made more than 2,000 people millionaires, according to the agency.

Winning numbers are available on Florida Lotto’s website.



