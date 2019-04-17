Coast Guard saves woman, man and dog after their boat catches fire

A 38-foot boat is completely covered in flames off the coast of Islamorada Wednesday afternoon, April 17, 2019.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people and a dog off Islamorada on Wednesday afternoon after their boat caught fire.

The 38-foot boat was in the ocean just off shore of Snake Creek, which is in the Upper Florida Keys around mile marker 85, when the fire started, according to a Facebook post from Coast Guard Station Islamorada.

Coast Guard Station Islamorada posted a photo on its Facebook page of the boat completely engulfed in flames.

No one was seriously injured.

The man, woman and dog were “good as gold,” Chief Warrant Officer Scott Goss, Coast Guard Station commanding officer, said in a message to the Miami Herald Wednesday.

A man, a woman and their dog stand on the deck of a U.S. Coast Guard boat with the men who rescued them in the water after their boat caught fire off Islamorada Wednesday, April 17, 2019. US Coast Guard Station Islamorada photo U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada

The vessel’s owner told the Coast Guard that the fire alarm sounded on his left-side inboard engine. He went below deck to check it out and saw it was on fire.

“The installed fire suppression system had already discharged without effect,” Goss said. “They put on life jackets and jumped in the water.”

A flaming 38-foot boat sinks off the coast of Islamorada Wednesday afternoon, April 17, 2019. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office photo Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate the cause of the fire.