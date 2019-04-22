Man bites man in the Keys during an argument over a Rolex, police say

Michael Arena Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Florida Keys man used his teeth as a weapon after trying to sell a supposed luxury watch to the victim, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office report.

Michael Francis Arena, 62, who is listed as homeless, was arrested Easter Sunday on a felony charge of aggravated battery for twice biting the same man, causing “profuse bleeding,” while at the victim’s home on Big Coppitt Key, police said.

Police were called to Ventana Lane at about 11 a.m. after receiving a report that someone was bitten during a fight. Arena and the victim, John Francis, 52, were still at the home.

Francis told police he, his 71-year-old friend and Arena were outside in the yard and Arena was trying to sell Francis what he presented as a Rolex brand watch.

Francis’ friend had a Rolex watch and the two were comparing the two watches. The friend said Arena’s watch was too small and light to be a genuine Rolex.

Arena was holding both watches and was trying to switch them, Francis believed.

Francis said Arena would not let go of the friend’s watch and when he went to grab it, Arena bit the man in the right forearm, “which caused his arm to bleed profusely,” according to the report.

Arena knocked Francis to the ground and then bit him again, this time on the shoulder. Francis wore some of the evidence, police said: He had teeth imprints and bruising “consistent with being bitten.”

Arena was booked into the Stock Island Detention Center, where he remained Monday on a $2,500 bond.