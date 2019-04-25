Local
Crash shuts down Card Sound Road in and out of the Keys
Card Sound Road, one of the two main arteries leading in and out of the Florida Keys from the mainland, was shut down Thursday morning due to a three-car crash.
At least one of the vehicles caught fire, said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Joe Sanchez.
The crash, which is being investigated by the Miami-Dade County Police Department, happened around 8 a.m. on the Miami-Dade side of the road, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The two-lane road reopened at 10 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
