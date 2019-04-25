Key West teenager caught with a gun on campus is no longer a student

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 16-year-old Key West High School student who brought a loaded handgun to school on April 12 has been expelled as he faces mounting felony charges.

The Monroe County School Board this week unanimously voted to expel the boy, who police have not named because of his age.





The boy has been charged with grand theft and armed burglary after police said he admitted to stealing the gun from a vehicle on Summerland Key and bringing it to school with plans to sell it to another student for $500. A student reported that he saw the boy inside a restroom with the handgun, a Walther .380-caliber.

“It was never brought in with the intent to do harm, but it still created a very dangerous and very hazardous situation,” Superintendent Mark Porter told the board before Tuesday’s 4-0 vote, which came without discussion due to confidentiality concerns.

Monroe State Attorney Dennis Ward’s office has charged the teen, who was arrested April 12 and placed into custody, with armed burglary and grand theft. He was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.