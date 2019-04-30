Realtor had an arsenal in his home last year. He now faces up to 10 years

Garrett Jerome McAdams Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Key West man who was caught with an arsenal in his home last year has pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In exchange for his April 25 guilty plea to one of two counts filed against him, Garrett Jerome McAdams, 50, a real estate broker, could get a lighter sentence than the maximum 10 years he is facing.

But any recommendation from prosecutors, who have asked for a reduction, isn’t binding. The judge will have the last word.

His sentencing hearing is set for July 8 at U.S. District Court in Key West before Judge Jose Martinez.

McAdams had 35 illegal firearms and related firearm items in his home at 4139 Eagle Ave., including 9,913 rounds of ammunition, 30,305 assorted ammunition components and 31.8 pounds of smokeless propellant powder.

Federal agents nabbed McAdams by first meeting with him on June 28, 2018, at a Fairfield Inn and Suites in Key West to buy a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun for $375.

An undercover agent bought the weapon that McAdams had posted for sale on the website Florida Gun Trader.

After the sale, agents searched his home and found his collection of guns and ammunition. He had rifles, shotguns and revolvers, along with an ammunition reloading machine and 24 assorted magazines.

McAdams isn’t allowed to have firearms under federal law since he is a convicted felon.

In 2015, McAdams was convicted of DUI causing serious bodily injury, which was his third DUI, in Monroe County and is still on community supervision. He also served about a year in federal prison in 1991 after an investigation by the FBI that produced harassment charges.