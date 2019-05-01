These kids were picking up trash for Earth Day. Then they found a 22-pound bale of weed

A 22-pound bale of marijuana sits among garbage student volunteers cleaned up in the mangroves of Islamorada in the Florida Keys Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Student volunteers participating in a post-Earth Day mangroves cleanup in Islamorada last week expected to find the usual array of bottles and cans, plastic bags, straws and the occasional shoe.

They did find all that. Lots of it.

They also found a 22-pound bale of marijuana, according to the Adam Hoffner, agent in charge of the Florida Keys for the U.S. Border Patrol.

“The package was reportedly discovered by students at Coral Shores High School during a field trip,” Hoffner said.

The volunteers called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and Border Patrol agents picked up the drugs.

“We continue to encourage community members to immediately report any suspicious packages that they encounter to local law enforcement agencies,” Hoffner said.